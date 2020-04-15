Saratoga County coronavirus update

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health announced that there have been 235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

14 of those individuals are currently hospitalized.

So far, 2,804 residents have been tested, producing a positive test rate of 8.38%.

The total population of Saratoga County is 229,102.

For every positive case in isolation, there could be anywhere from two to 50 people who made close contact and should also be placed into quarantine. By quarantining close contacts, we are slowing the spread.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES: