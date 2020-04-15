Saratoga County coronavirus update

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health announced that there have been 235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.
14 of those individuals are currently hospitalized.
So far, 2,804 residents have been tested, producing a positive test rate of 8.38%.
The total population of Saratoga County is 229,102.
For every positive case in isolation, there could be anywhere from two to 50 people who made close contact and should also be placed into quarantine. By quarantining close contacts, we are slowing the spread.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES:
- West Virginia senators concerned about COVID-19’s impact on black lung clinics
- Former state Senate Majority Leader to leave prison after getting coronavirus
- Adventures from home: Exploring your town with photography
- Rotterdam police warn of power outages and road closures
- Dairy farmers hit hard by ongoing pandemic