Saratoga County coronavirus update

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With an increase in COVID-19 cases, school districts like Mechanicville are preparing for the possibility of Saratoga County being designated as a yellow zone. While that has yet to happen, the district is already taking action.

"Beginning tomorrow, grades seven through twelve will be fully virtual," explained Bruce Potter, superintendent.

"We are going to include some flex times on Wednesday’s— it will be a full school day, but it will be synchronous Monday, Tuesday, Friday and it will be asynchronous on Wednesday with specific interventions, especially for our students who have been struggling virtually."