Saratoga County coronavirus update

Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County officials gave an update on the local pandemic response at noon on Friday. The Facebook Live event featured Dr. Daniel Kuhles, the new Commissioner of Saratoga County Public Health Services.

Topics for the update, which lasted a little under an hour, included:

  • Current progress and a data summary
  • COVID-19 forecasting and modeling
  • New York’s microcluster strategy
  • Federal vaccination planning update

