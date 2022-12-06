BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County has announced the completion of upgrades at county facilities that will save approximately $46,500 a year in energy costs. LED lighting has been installed at the County Department of Public Works, Saratoga County Correctional Facility, and the Saratoga County Animal Shelter.

The upgrades will reduce energy consumption by 300,700-kilowatt hours a year. “The LED lighting upgrade in County buildings is an important step to improve the work environment for employees and save money by reducing energy usage, said Public Works Committee Chairman Phil Barrett. “More than 1900 fixtures were installed and all lighting removed was recycled appropriately.”