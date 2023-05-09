According to the 2022-23 report, 271 guests sought shelter at the winter shelter located at 4 Adelphi Street.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the 2022-23 report by the Saratoga County Code Blue Shelter, the winter shelter provided temporary refuge to 271 unduplicated guests between October 2022 and April 2023. The shelter offered 61 nightly cots on a first-come, first-served basis at 4 Adelphi Street and recorded a utilization rate of 87%.

Over 11,000 meals were donated by local restaurants and civic organizations, and community volunteers spent 600 hours providing guest assistance. The average length of stay was 33 days.

The lease at 4 Adelphi Street ended on April 30, 2023. Shelters of Saratoga have worked to find a location for a permanent shelter within the City, but each location has been blocked. The next Code Blue location is expected to be announced this summer.

While the winter shelter has been closed, Shelters of Saratoga continues to operate the Emergency Shelter on Walworth Street, which provides 24/7 year-round housing-focused shelter, in addition to 11 supportive housing units. There is also a community-funded Street Outreach program that provides basic needs and enhanced services to unsheltered adults and families.