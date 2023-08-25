BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Clerk’s Office announced they will be hosting an extended hours passport application event. “Passport Night” is scheduled for September 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

With holiday season travel only a few months out, it is advised to have passport applications in early due to processing times varying between 7 and 14 weeks. The clerk’s office will be open two hours longer than usual for the event to assist those who are unable to visit the office during the day.

“We realize not everyone who needs to obtain a passport for an upcoming trip is able to come

into the office during our daytime hours,” said County Clerk Craig Hayner. “We are excited to

offer this opportunity for busy families and individuals to apply for their passports with the

assistance of our knowledgeable staff at a time that is more convenient.”

Passport photos can be taken on site, and application forms will be available. Applicants should bring the following:

An original or a certified copy of their birth certificate with a raised seal and, if possible, a photocopy (front and back)

Their photo ID and, if possible, a photocopy (front and back)

A check or money order (one per passport application) made out to the Department of State to cover the application fee.

Cash or separate check to cover the processing fees and passport photos (if having them taken on site).

Fees for passport applications are as follows:

Passport books: $130 for adult applications and $100 for children under 16

Passport cards (only good for land travel to Canada and Mexico): $30 for adults and $15 for children under 16

Processing fee: $35 for each application

Expedited service: $60 per applicant

Passport photos: $10

The event is by appointment only. You can book a time slot by calling the County Clerk’s office at (518)885-2213.

The clerk’s office is located at 40 McMaster Street in Ballston Spa. Application forms can be downloaded and filled out in advance by visiting the Bureau of Consular Affairs website, though the applications need to be signed in the presence of an agent at the clerk’s office.