HAGAMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bob’s Trees, a tree farm located between the Galway, Charlton, and Hagaman communities, is celebrating its 80th year in business. To mark the occasion, Bob’s Trees is holding a Fall Festival.

Robert Eaton Sr. opened Bob’s Trees in 1942. According to Kathy Doyle, Eaton’s granddaughter, the property was originally used as a sawmill where they cut down trees for that purpose. They then planted more trees to replace them. With all these trees, Eaton decided to turn the sawmill into a Christmas tree farm.

Bob’s Trees is still owned by the same family after 80 years. Eaton’s sons, Robert and David, along with their children Kathy and Doug, jointly own and run the business. Other family helps out as well, including Stephanie Doyle, Eaton’s great-granddaughter, who’s planning the Fall Festival anniversary event.

Kathy Doyle isn’t sure how many Christmas trees they sell each year but says they sell a lot. Bob’s Trees has over 275 acres of shade trees, crabapples, ornamentals, evergreens, and shrubs. They also have over 200 acres of cut-your-own Christmas trees.

Although Stephanie Doyle is unsure of the exact anniversary date, the Fall Festival is set for September 24 starting at 1 p.m. The free event allows customers to pre-tag their trees for the holiday season. Bob’s Trees will also be hosting a tree decorating contest.

There will be food and drink trucks at the event including Black Tie Catering, Fired Up Pizza, and Jammin Juice Bar. Bernie Branch will be providing live music. The event also includes:

A bounce house

An obstacle course

Yard games such as cornhole

A bonfire

A Jeopardy game about Bob’s Trees’ history

Wagon rides

“We just want to thank our loyal customers that come every year,” said Stephanie Doyle. She said because of their customers, Bob’s Trees was able to stay open and do well during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tree farm is open each year from April to December.