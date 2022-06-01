ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Career Center announces June virtual workshops schedule. The free career workshops are provided by the Greater Capital Region Careers Center.

The Saratoga County Employment and Training Office provides comprehensive training and employment services to local residents through its Career Center and works with local businesses to attract and retain the local workforce, according to Christine Rush, County of Saratoga Director of Public Relations. The Greater Capital Region Career Centers coordinate services to address the workforce needs of the Greater Capital Region by providing a variety of career and workforce resources, training opportunities, and more.

Virtual workshops:

June 1 at 10:00 a.m.: Resume Development. This workshop presents the basics of a powerful and effective cover letter including formatting, tailoring to the job, and getting through the online application process to land an interview. Have a rough draft of your resume with you. Facilitated by Rensselaer & Columbia-Greene counties.

June 2 at 11:00 a.m.: Transferable skills are qualities you have already acquired that can be used in a different job. Learn how to make employers see the connection between your qualities and the skillset needed to do the job and market yourself as the solution to an employer’s problem.

June 8 at 10:00 a.m.: Goal Setting. This workshop explores how goal setting works, why goals are important, and provides helpful resources to get you started to reach your dreams.

June 14 at 10:30a.m.: Interview Preparation. Learn how to articulate your strengths, what questions to expect, how to address difficult topics, and ace the interviewing process.

June 16 at 11:00 a.m.: Completing Job Applications. Learn how to prepare your online application to get the most visibility from hiring managers.

June 23 at 1:30 p.m.: Social Media. Learn how to use social media to your advantage in searching for a job and marketing yourself to land the job or career you’ve always wanted.

June 28 at 11:00 a.m.: Overcoming Barriers. Join an informal discussion about how to overcome potential stumbling blocks to finding a job. Whether you’re facing transportation needs, childcare needs, prior justice system involvement, inexperience, health concerns or more, this workshop will provide you with resources and strategies to help you meet your goals.

Registration is required for all workshops. The workshops are offered as part of the Saratoga County Career Center’s WorkPays! workforce education campaign.