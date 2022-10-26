BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Career Center has released a schedule for free virtual career workshops in November, in conjunction with the Greater Capital Region Career Centers. Registration is required for all workshops. You can register online or call the Saratoga County Career Center at (518) 884-4170. The schedule is as follows:

November 1, 11 a.m.- Transferable Skills

These are skills already obtained that can be used in a different job. Learn to connect your current career to your future one.

November 9, 10 a.m.- Goal Setting

Here, attendees will learn the importance of goal setting, why goals are important, and how to prioritize goals.

November 10, 10 a.m.- Resume Development

Not only learn how to spruce up your resume but also learn how to craft a better cover letter. Participants should have their current resume or a rough draft of it on hand.

November 14, 10:30 a.m.- Interview Preparation

Learn to articulate your strengths, what questions to expect, address difficult topics, among other tips for having the best interview possible.

November 17, 11 a.m.- Completing Job Applications

Learn to prepare your online application to get the most eyes on it possible. See what jumps out for hiring managers.

November 22, 11 a.m.- Overcoming Barriers

This will be an informal discussion. From transportation needs, childcare needs, prior justice system involvement, and more, this workshop will provide you with resources and strategies to help you meet your goals.

November 29, 1:30 p.m.- Social Media