GREENFIELD CENTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cherie Russell started Cherie’s Barkery in August 2021. The business sells all natural peanut butter dog treats in all shapes and sizes.
“With three dogs of my own, I started making treats and decided to try a new adventure,” said Russell. “And the Barkery was born!”
Based in Greenfield Center, Russell makes all the treats herself in her home kitchen. Cherie’s Barkery doesn’t have a storefront, so she sells the dog treats through orders, farmers markets and other vendor events.
Russell dips some of the snacks in carob for an extra treat. For Valentine’s Day, she’s making heart-shaped treats in different sizes.
To place an order, you can call (518) 860-8832 or email CheriesBarkery@hotmail.com. You can keep up to date on all the treats available by visiting the Cherie’s Barkery Facebook page.