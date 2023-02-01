GREENFIELD CENTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cherie Russell started Cherie’s Barkery in August 2021. The business sells all natural peanut butter dog treats in all shapes and sizes.

“With three dogs of my own, I started making treats and decided to try a new adventure,” said Russell. “And the Barkery was born!”

Based in Greenfield Center, Russell makes all the treats herself in her home kitchen. Cherie’s Barkery doesn’t have a storefront, so she sells the dog treats through orders, farmers markets and other vendor events.

Treats from Cherie’s Barkery (photo credit: Cherie Russell)

Russell dips some of the snacks in carob for an extra treat. For Valentine’s Day, she’s making heart-shaped treats in different sizes.

To place an order, you can call (518) 860-8832 or email CheriesBarkery@hotmail.com. You can keep up to date on all the treats available by visiting the Cherie’s Barkery Facebook page.