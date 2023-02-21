The Flats is one of many restaurants participating in the Saratoga County Restaurant Week.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Saratoga County Restaurant Week is returning from March 22 through 30. This year, there will also be a gift card sweepstakes where at least three winners will receive prizes of up to ten $100 gift cards to local restaurants around Saratoga County.

“Restaurants are still dealing with uncertainty and uncontrollable factors, such as staffing shortages, random food cost spikes, and packaging challenges,” said Todd Shimkus, President of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. “When we dine in or take out at Saratoga County restaurants, we are supporting them and ensuring restaurant owners can continue to keep their doors open to serve customers for years to come.”

Instead of a fixed price, restaurants can set their own prices and menus. Participating restaurants that have been announced so far are:

Dizzy Chicken Barbeque – Menu

Morton’s The Steakhouse – Menu

Taverna Novo – Menu

Chez Pierre – Menu

PJ’s Bar-B-QSA – Menu

Brasserie Benelux – Menu

The Flats Restaurant & Tavern – Menu

Spring Street Deli & Pizzeria – Menu

Nove Italian Restaurant – Menu

Panza’s Restaurant – Menu

Tinney’s Tavern – Menu

Prime at Saratoga National – Menu

The Chamber invites interested restaurants to participate for free. For more information about the event or to enter the sweepstakes, click here.