SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Health (SCDOH) has announced the COVID-19 Bivalent Booster vaccine will be available for seniors 65 years of age or older. Saratoga County has also opened a call center for the convenience of seniors to make appointments at SCDOH vaccine clinics in Ballston Spa and other clinics throughout the county.

The SCDOH has also released a schedule for Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent Booster clinics. Both clinics will be held at the Saratoga County Public Safety Building at 6012 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa.

Moderna Bivalent Booster Clinics:

09/23/2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

09/26/2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

09/28/2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

10/04/2022, from 2 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Pfizer Bivalent Booster Clinics:

09/22/2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

09/27/2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

09/30/2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

10/03/2022, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

10/05/2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

To make an appointment at an SCDOH clinic or another clinic in Saratoga County, seniors may call (518) 693-1075 Monday through Friday between 8AM and 4:30PM (excluding holidays). Seniors can also visit the Saratoga County website to make appointments.