BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors has passed a $410 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Highlights of the 2024 budget include an 8% decrease in property tax rate and a $57 million investment in public safety personnel, technology, and equipment.

The property tax rate is the lowest in New York at $1.95 per $1,000 of assessed value. Other notable investments include: