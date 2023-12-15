BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors has passed a $410 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Highlights of the 2024 budget include an 8% decrease in property tax rate and a $57 million investment in public safety personnel, technology, and equipment.
The property tax rate is the lowest in New York at $1.95 per $1,000 of assessed value. Other notable investments include:
- Over $3 million will go towards Emergency Services communications upgrades and fire training support for volunteer firefighters.
- More than $2 million investment in a broadband expansion project to provide high-speed broadband expansion to the towns of Corinth, Day, Edinburg, Hadley, and Providence, utilizing federal ARPA funds. This will open opportunities for underserved residents of our northern corridor.
- More than $1.3 million in economic development and tourism programs to maintain Saratoga County’s status as a cultural, entertainment, and industry destination for travelers and businesses worldwide.
- Significant investments in aging and youth services, open space preservation, workforce development programs, and continued support to address the opioid epidemic.