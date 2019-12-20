Saratoga Co. Sheriff’s Office calendars show off rescue dogs turned around by the K-9 unit

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You may not think of a fairy tale when you look at the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, but that’s just what it is for some of the K-9 officers featured in this year’s holiday sales 2020 calendar.

“It’s a Cinderella story, but in dog form,” says Kelly DeVall is the vet tech at Saratoga County Animal Shelter.

The shelter works closely with the sheriff’s office to get some of their harder to adopt dogs a different life.

“They need training, they have issues, and the program with the K-9 unit has been an excellent way to save a life that may not have otherwise been saved, so they do us a great, great service,” DeVall explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

DeVall says she’s seen dogs overcome cage aggression, fear of people, and all kinds of problems to end up crucial players in keeping Saratoga County safe.

“They make a huge difference in finding children. Karma I think tracked an autistic child 5 miles before she found him, but she found him! They’re incredible,” she says.

The calendars featuring the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit are available for $10 at the records office and the animal shelter’s front desk. They will be available until the New Year.

DeVall adds all proceeds from the calendar sales go towards supporting our furry friends in crime fighting.

“The money buys food for them, their vests, protection, you name it. They can use it for whatever they want because it’s specifically for the unit. It’s not going to any other part of the county,” she explains.