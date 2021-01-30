Saratoga Chowder Tour launches for 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Saratoga Chowderfest starts Saturday, and Discover Saratoga announced last week that they’ve modified it for the pandemic. Now, it’s a weeklong event that runs through February 6.

The safe, alternative version to the traditional Saratoga favorite is Chowder Tour 2021. By spreading out the event to last for the week, organizers hope to dilute capacity to follow the state’s guidance on dining.

“Due to COVID-19, we had to reimagine Chowderfest this year,” said Darryl Leggieri, Discover Saratoga president, in a statement. “To ensure the safety of everyone, Saratoga Chowder Tour will be a socially distant event spanning over a week. There will be no crowds, no $1 samples inside or outside, no shuttle service this year, and no blocked off streets, but there will still be lots of delicious chowder to enjoy inside our local restaurants or to-go.”

You can enjoy a cup or bowl with a meal at multiple restaurants throughout the week. Participating spots will have pints and quarts of chowder to-go. To avoid overcrowding and adhere to capacity limits, organizers encourage making reservations.

Voting for favorites will be held online. The polls close on Saturday, February 6 at 5 p.m., with winners announced on social media that night.

Discover Saratoga also partnered with T-Shirt Graphics of Ballston Spa on an online store for official Saratoga Chowder Tour merch and gear. Orders can be shipped or picked up at T-Shirt Graphics. The online store is only open for a limited time, and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 7.

“It is very important to us to create a safe program to support our local restaurants and retailers during this time of need,” said Leggieri.

This event is presented by DeCrescente Distributing Company and Saranac, and sponsored by B 95.5, iHeartMedia, 107.7 GNA, Q 105.7 Classic Rock, Saratoga.com, Star Radio 93.3, Saratoga Today, The Daily Gazette, Stewart’s Shops, Saratoga RV Park, Playbill Travel, T-Shit Graphics, The Saratogian, and The Post Star.

For more information, including a list of participating chowder vendors and discounted hotel rates, please visit discoversaratoga.org/chowderfest or call (518) 584-1531.