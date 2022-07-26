SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Casino Hotel is set to host a trio of major entertainment acts in its Vapor club this fall. Tickets for the events are on sale now.

Although currently closed for several private events this summer, Vapor will reopen in the fall with live entertainment every weekend, featuring local bands with no cover charge. Additionally, tickets for three national events have gone on sale.

Friday, October 21, “The Lala’s Burlesque” will make its Vapor debut. The Los Angeles-based burlesque show provides a 75-minute performance set to classic rock and blues music, complete with choreographed dance moves.

The following month, on November 25, the 80’s pop legend “Tiffany” will be back for her third performance at Vapor. Her two number one hit singles, “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Could’ve Been,” set a record making her the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album. Her current album, “Pieces of Me,” is her tenth studio album and as writer and co-producer, Tiffany brings us into her world and opens our eyes to a deeper soul.

Rounding out the fall season, Australia’s “Thunder From Down Under” will be back for their 26th performance at Vapor. The show has sold out every year and Saratoga Casino has two performances scheduled for the all-male revue; Thursday, December 1, and Friday, December 2.

“We’re excited to bring back some of our usual sell-outs, as well as introduce a new act to the area,” said Kathleen Anderson, Senior Director of Guest Experiences and Entertainment. “The Lala’s is a hilarious and sexy show, perfect for an evening out with a group of friends.”

You can grab your tickets for the performances on Saratoga Casino’s website. The casino and Vapor will be announcing their no-cover fall line-up in the coming weeks.