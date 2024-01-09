SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Casino Hotel will host a blood drive on Monday, January 15, in the hotel ballroom from noon to 6 p.m. Community members are welcome to participate and roll up their sleeves to give blood to help patients in need.

Saratoga Casino Hotel is hosting the blood drive on the heels of a recent report given by the American Red Cross, stating there is an emergency blood shortage with record-low numbers of donors. The American Red Cross says donation numbers are as low as they’ve been in 20 years.

Those looking to donate can do so by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and using the sponsor code SARATOGACASINO or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). January is also National Blood Donor Month, and all donors during January will be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas through the Red Cross.

“Currently, the U.S. is facing the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years,” said Abigail Adams, Communications Director, the American Red Cross. “The Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels in recent weeks across the country. With blood products currently going to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in, the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals in recent weeks.”

“During a time when the need is so strong, we welcome the opportunity to host another blood drive,” said Alex Tucker, Chief Operating Officer at Saratoga Casino Hotel. “Not only do we see a tremendous amount of support from the community, we see a great deal of participation from our team members.”