Saratoga Casino Hotel holding COVID vaccination clinic

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Casino Hotel and Saratoga County Public Health Services are partnering to offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic is free and for people 18 years of age or older.

The vaccination clinic will be located in the Saratoga Casino Hotel Ballroom. Those attending the clinic should enter the building from Jefferson Street. The Casino says there is plenty of free parking available.

While doses will be reserved for those who pre-register for the clinic, walk-ins are welcome.

The Casino reminds people to bring photo identification with them.

