SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In honor of “Giving Tuesday,” the Saratoga Casino Hotel donated $120,000 to 12 non-profit organizations in the Capital Region during their Make A Difference holiday luncheon in vapor. The Saratoga Casino Hotel has donated over $3M to different charitable groups in the Capital Region over the last 19 years.

“Our annual Make A Difference event is something we look forward to every year,” said Skip Carlson, Vice President of External Affairs at Saratoga Casino Hotel. “We have some amazing organizations in the Capital District that give back in so many ways to make our community stronger. It seems fitting that on Giving Tuesday, we can give back to them so they can continue to make a difference in the lives of so many every day.”

The following 12 organizations received a $10,000 donation each:

AIM Services, Inc.

Albany Medical Center Foundation

Capital Roots

The Donna M. Crandall Memorial Foundation

Folds of Honor

Franklin Community Center

Jake’s Help from Heaven

Saratoga Community Health Center

Saratoga Sponsor-A-Scholar

SNACpack Program (Saratoga Nutrition Assistance for Children)

Wellspring

The Wesley Community

“AIM Services is honored to be among this incredible group of recipients for Make a Difference,” said Bo Goliber, AIM Services’ Chief Development and Communications Officer, who was also in attendance for the event. “This generous commitment from Saratoga Casino Hotel toward our 2023 endeavors is going to make a huge impact in the lives of the people we support with developmental and intellectual disabilities and traumatic brain injury by offering them access to more adventures, experiences, and meaningful opportunities. We are so humbled to be part of this amazing event.”