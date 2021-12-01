Saratoga Casino Hotel donates $110K to local non-profits on Giving Tuesday

Heather and Brian Straughter, Founders of Jakes Help from Heaven (center) receive a $10,000 donation from Saratoga Casino Hotel Executives; Skip Carlson, Vice President of External Affairs (left) and Sam Gerrity, Vice President of Business Development (right). (Saratoga Casino Hotel)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Casino Hotel donated $110,000 to 11 Capital Region non-profit organizations during their ‘Make A Difference’ holiday luncheon on November 30. The luncheon coincided with Giving Tuesday, a day focused on community generosity.

“It was a natural fit to align our annual ‘Make A Difference’ event with Giving Tuesday,” said Skip Carlson, Vice President of External Affairs at Saratoga Casino Hotel. “We’re so fortunate to have these organizations in our community and we’re happy to provide them with some assistance so they can continue to make a difference every day to so many.”

These organizations each received a $10,000 donation:

The Donna M. Crandall Memorial Foundation

Franklin Community Center

Jake’s Help from Heaven

LifePath Supportive Services for Older Adults

The Joseph C. and Anne T. Palamountain Scholarship Fund

Saratoga Community Health Center

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Saratoga Sponsor-A-Scholar

SNACpack Program (Saratoga Nutrition Assistance for Children)

Wellspring

The Wesley Foundation

“We are humbled and sincerely grateful to receive this very generous donation for SNACpack from Saratoga Casino Hotel,” said Karey Trimmings, SNACpack Program Coordinator. “The pandemic has created a greater need of children living with food insecurity, as well as an increase in food costs. We were able to continue to provide food throughout the past year and a half of COVID because of generous donations from our community, including past donations from the Casino.”

Over the last 16 years, Saratoga Casino Hotel has donated over $3 million to different charitable groups in the Capital Region. Their ‘Make a Difference’ initiative started in 2004 and continues to honor and provide funding to local non-profit organizations each year.