SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Casino Holding LLC (SCH) has officially purchased the Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel. The Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is located on the Mississippi River and opened in 2012. It boasts over 450 slot machines, 14 table games, a restaurant and bar, a sportsbook and a 141-room hotel located off-site in the heart of the city.

“We are excited to add Magnolia Bluffs to our family and bring our experience in hospitality to Mississippi,” shared Sam Gerrity, Chief Executive Officer for Saratoga Casino Holdings.

Tim Morrissey has been appointed to the position of Vice President and General Manager of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel. Morrissey brings over 12 years of experience in the gaming industry, holding senior management positions with several organizations throughout his career.