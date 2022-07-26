SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City of Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim joined with area business and nonprofit leaders associated with the Saratoga County Alliance to End Homelessness Monday, to kick off an effort to distribute “Saratoga Cares” cards to local downtown businesses. The cards are part of an ongoing effort to end homelessness in Saratoga County.

The Saratoga Cares cards help to inform people as to the best way they can help those in need of food, clothing, housing, and other services in their community by connecting them with the agencies listed on the card. Individuals are encouraged to join the Saratoga Cares movement by distributing the cards to those who ask for help.

The cards will be distributed to local businesses by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, Discover Saratoga, the Downtown Business Association, the City Center, AIM Services, and the Mayor’s Office.

“We’re proud to partner with the Saratoga County Alliance to End Homelessness and the Mayor’s office on this impactful project,” said Todd Shimkus, President, Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. “We believe the best way to help end homelessness in our community is by connecting individuals with the organizations listed on the Saratoga Cares cards that can provide them with the services and items they need.”

The team kicked off distribution Monday morning downtown at City Hall with Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim. “I’d like to thank the Saratoga County Alliance to End Homelessness for its continuous efforts to end

homelessness in Saratoga County,” said Mayor Kim. “The Saratoga Cares cards will be a valuable resource to provide individuals with the tools and services they need. This is a great example of organizations across the public, private, and impact sectors coming together to support a common goal. A big thank you to the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce and AIM Services for their efforts to support this project by designing and printing the cards.”

The Saratoga County Alliance to End Homelessness is an inclusive collaborative effort committed to ending homelessness in the county by increasing the level and coordination of housing and support services so that the cycle of homelessness is not perpetuated. Lindsey Connors, Associate Executive Director of RISE and Outreach Committee Chair for the Alliance explains, “For some, being approached on the street for assistance can be a difficult situation to navigate. The Saratoga Cares cards make it easy for City residents and visitors to provide those in need with the locations and times they can access various, essential resources from our local service agencies. We are here to help and look forward to the increased awareness the Saratoga Cares cards will bring to our continuum of services.”

“We encourage all downtown Saratoga Springs businesses to consider keeping Saratoga Cares cards on hand for patrons and employees to share with those who might be in need of assistance,” said Shimkus. “We can each do our part to help end homelessness in Saratoga County.”