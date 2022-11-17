The Saratoga Builders Association will be donating proceeds of $48,000 from the 2022 Showcase of Homes to local charities.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Builders Association will be donating proceeds of $48,000 from the 2022 Showcase of Homes to local charities. While the Showcase of Homes only had five homes on tour this year due to labor and material shortages, the showcase attracted about 2500 visitors over four days.

The proceeds are going to Rebuilding Together Saratoga County and Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties. Over the past 25 years, the Saratoga Builders Association has donated more than $1.4 million to local charities through the Showcase of Homes event.