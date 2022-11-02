SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the cost of food taking a bigger bite out of paychecks, Saratoga Broadway Deli says they’re prepared to feed more families than ever before with their third annual free chicken dinner giveaway.

“It doesn’t matter what your situation is, the dollar isn’t buying you as much as it used to,” said Saratoga Broadway Deli owner Daniel Chessare.

With inflation, according to the USDA, the consumer price index for all food has increased by 11.2% since last September. Chessare says that means people who never struggled with buying meals may need help.

“It’s not like someone comes in and you’re like, that person looks like they need a chicken, dinner,” said Chessare. “You pass them on the street every day. They’re not homeless, they’re working and they still can’t make ends meet or maybe they’re a single-income family.”

No proof of hardship is required to get a free chicken dinner at the Saratoga Broadway Deli, and there is no limit to how many a person or family can order.

“You can come back every week for the next eight weeks,” said Chessare.

Beginning this week, orders can be placed on Monday through Friday with pick up on Sunday. The giveaway lasts all November and December and in that time, the deli expects to serve up a few hundred free dinners. Chessare says he was inspired to create the giveaway by his own experience with food insecurity.

“I had my daughter when I was 26 and was a single parent for quite a while,” he said. “When you’re finally in a position to help others it just feels good.