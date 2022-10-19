SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Book Festival (SBF) has released the roster of authors who will be in attendance at the event, which will take place Friday through Sunday. The festival will be held at several different locations, including The Saratoga Springs Music Hall, Saratoga Springs City Center, Saratoga Springs Public Library, Caffè Lena, Saratoga Arts Dee Sarno Theater, Northshire Bookstore, and the Walt & Whitman Brewing Co. Registration and a full list of events can be found at the Saratoga Book Festival website.

“This year, We have programs for reluctant as well as avid readers of all ages with a roster that includes more than 50 talented authors of contemporary fiction and popular genres such as historical fiction, thrillers, fantasy, nonfiction, and children’s and Young Adult literature,” said President of the book festival Ellen Beal. “We are truly excited to bring together writers and readers for a weekend of thought-provoking conversations, fascinating speakers, and engaging youth programs.”

More than 75 authors will be in attendance for the festival. A full list of the authors in attendance can be viewed on the Saratoga Book Festival website as well.

The event will include live and in-person sessions to meet with and hear from the attending authors. Donations of $25 or more will receive a complimentary Saratoga Book Festival tote bag.