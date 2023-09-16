SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Friends of the Saratoga Public Library announced they will be presenting the third annual Saratoga Book Festival. The event will run from October 12 through October 15.

Saratoga Book Festival will offer a literary marketplace, workshops, presentations and engaging conversations, all held across nine venues in Saratoga. More than 60 authors will be featured, and the festival will also include a local author showcase.

“Home to Yaddo, two colleges, three bookstores and a vibrant community of passionate book

readers and writers, Saratoga Springs is the perfect setting to celebrate reading and the power

of books to open minds and hearts,” said festival founder and co-chair Ellen Beal. “During this

moment, when community ties are strained, intolerance is on the rise, and book reading on the

decline, the Saratoga Book Festival gathers authors and readers together for a day devoted to a

shared love of stories, language, and ideas.”

The festival will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the Saratoga Springs City Center on October 10. The event’s full schedule is listed below:

2023 Saratoga Book Festival Schedule

October 12

7 p.m. – An Evening with Wally Lamb, meet and greet to follow Spa Little Theater at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (tickets required)



October 13

10 a.m. – Fahrenheit 451, presented by Literature to Life Universal Preservation Hall

7 p.m. – Simon Winchester: Knowing What We Know Universal Preservation Hall

8 p.m. – Opening Reception Universal Preservation Hall



October 14

9 a.m. – Meditation/Yoga Saratoga Springs City Center, Room 2B

10 a.m. – Literary Marketplace, Author Showcase & KidZone Saratoga Springs City Center, Main Hall

10:30 a.m. – Read-Aloud: Tired Town with Patricia Marx & Roz Chast (ages 3 – 6) Saratoga Springs City Center – Main Hall, Kid Zone

10:30 a.m. – Two New Middle Grade Series with Emma Kress, Julie C. Dao & Maxwell Eaton III Saratoga Springs City Center, Room 2A

10:30 a.m. – Historical Fiction: Writing about the Homelands Caffè Lena

10:30 a.m. – Set in Upstate NY: New Novels by Karin Lin-Greenberg & Richard Mirabella with Jack Rightmyer Saratoga Arts: Dee Sarno Theatre

10:30 a.m. – How to Get Published with Lawrence Dudley, Jodé Millman, & Julia Park Tracey Saratoga Springs City Center, Room 1C

10:30 a.m. – Meghan O’Rourke & Leslie Lehr: Our Bodies, Our Health Saratoga Springs Public Library, Dutcher Community Room

10:30 a.m. – Drawing Strength from Visual Storytelling with Eric Orner Saratoga Springs Public Library, Susman Room

1 p.m. – Music & Literary Musings: Book Chat with Ed Schwarzschild and Elisa Albert Caffè Lena

1 p.m. – Psychological Thrillers: Ana Reyes & Julia Bartz with Jennifer Fawcett Saratoga Springs Public Library, Dutcher Community Room

1 p.m. – The Village Idiot: A Fictional Biography of Chaim Soutine: Steve Stern in conversation with Amy Godine Saratoga Arts: Dee Sarno Theatre

1 p.m. – What Makes a Great Plot? with Emma Kress Saratoga Springs Public Library, Susman Room

1 p.m. – Righting History with Steve Sheinkin & Joseph Bruchac Saratoga Springs City Center, Room 2B

1 p.m. – The Wonderful Quirky World of Patricia Marx & Roz Chast Saratoga Springs City Center, Room 2A

1 p.m. – Local Author Spotlight: Writing for a Cause Saratoga Springs City Center, Room 1C

2:30 p.m. – Between Two Worlds With Debut Authors Javier Fuentes & Cleyvis Natera with Karin Lin-Greenberg Caffè Lena

2:30 p.m. – Horrors! Ann Davila Cardinal & Paul Tremblay with Trevor Oakley Saratoga Springs Public Library, Dutcher Community Room

2:30 p.m. – Marketing 101 for Authors with Beth Moeller Saratoga Springs City Center, Room 1C

2:30 p.m. – Horses & Jockeys in History: Jennifer Kelly & Katherine Mooney with Eric Banks Saratoga Springs City Center, Room 2B

2:30 p.m. – Robert Boyers & Carolyn Forché: Writing Memoir Saratoga Arts: Dee Sarno Theatre

2:30 p.m. – Indie Literary Press Spotlight: Silvina López Medin & Christopher Wait with Bill Crager Walt Café

2:30 p.m. – Character Design Basics for Graphic Novelists and Cartoonists with Ira Marcks (ages 14+) Saratoga Springs Public Library, Susman Room

4 p.m. – KidNote with Chris Grabenstein (ages 8 to 12) Saratoga Springs City Center, Room 2A

4 p.m. – Of Writers and Renegades: Tom Piazza and John Sayles with Jonathan Santlofer Caffè Lena

4 p.m. – Women Making Choices: Elisa Albert & Molly Prentiss with Rachel Person Saratoga Springs Public Library, Dutcher Community Room

4 p.m. – How to Find An Agent Saratoga Arts: Dee Sarno Theatre

4 p.m. – Buzzworthy: Writing About Food & Cocktails with Jennifer Croll & Abby Tegnelia The District

5:30 p.m. – Dani Shapiro Headline Event with Jonathan Santlofer Saratoga Springs City Center, Room 2A

8 p.m. – Ed Swarzschild’s Doctor Baker Live Caffè Lena



October 15

1 p.m. – Haunting & Thrilling! Lyndall Clipstone & Jennifer Dugan with Trevor Oakley Saratoga Springs Public Library, Dutcher Community Room

1 p.m. – Film Screening: The Right to Read with discussion led by Professor Laurie Rabinowitz Skidmore Gannett Auditorium

3 p.m. – Ed Mitzen, in conversation with Skidmore President Marc Conner Skidmore Gannett Auditorium



All events at the festival are free to attend unless otherwise noted. You can purchase special event tickets by visiting the Saratoga Book Festival website.

