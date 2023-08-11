SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Saratoga came together on Friday to honor the life of one of its former leaders. The town’s boat launch was dedicated to former supervisor Thomas Wood, who passed away in July.

He served the community in a variety of roles for more than 40 years, including helping protect farmland and expand recreational spaces like the boat launch.

“People can come and launch their kayaks and launch their boats for recreational purposes, for fishing purposes, that we built in the town over the past six years, and it’s developed into a great property that we want people to utilize all the time,” Saratoga Town Supervisor Ian Murray said.

Town leaders developed the boat launch for six years after buying the property from the New York State Canal Corporation.