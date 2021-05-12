Saratoga Automobile Museum hosts Spring Auto Show

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Automobile Museum has announced the return of its annual Spring Auto Show. The event will take place on Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Saratoga Spa State Park.

As part of this year’s show, there will be a special thematical display of the Porsche marquee. This will enhance the new Rare Air exhibit on display inside the museum. However, vehicles of all makes and models are welcome to register for the Spring Auto Show.

Pre-registration for display vehicles is $15, and day of registration is $20. All registered vehicles will receive two regular admission tickets to the museum.

The museum will also welcome various local vendors to this year’s Auto Show:

High Noon

Creative Catering

Ben & Jerry’s Saratoga Springs

Wired Coffee Roasters

T-Mobile

AT&T

Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center

The Saratoga Motorcar Auction

Saratoga Automobile Museum Gift Shop

This year’s Spring Auto Show marks the return after cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. Per New York State regulations, face masks and social distancing must be used and followed.