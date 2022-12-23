SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Arts is seeking talented artists to ring in the next year. As 2022 draws to a close, 2023 is being declared “The year Your Art Goes Public” by the local arts organization.

The organization’s “Art in Public Places” series is looking for submissions from artists looking to get a solo exhibition at a public venue – one of several across Saratoga County. Saratoga Arts is offering to coordinate sales, create promotional materials and communicate directly with exhibition venues. All the group needs is a slew of ambitious local artists hoping to get their work out there.

Submissions are open now, and exclusive to Saratoga Arts members. Artists can submit images of their work, along with a bio and artist’s statement, and preference of month and venue for their work to be shown. The opportunity runs through to the start of 2024. In 2022, the series featured eight artists, including, Jessica Babe, Royal Brown, Linda Peterson, Glen Wiegand, Barbara King, David Fingerhut, Philip Palmieri and Brenton Smith.

Art in Public places runs in several venues across Saratoga County. Venues include:

Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park

Saratoga Springs Public Library 49 Henry St., Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs Visitor’s Center 297 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs Train Station 26 Station Lane at West Avenue, Saratoga Springs

Town of Ballston Community Library 2 Lawmar Lane, Burnt Hills



For those who are not members of Saratoga Arts, signup is available online. The 2023 Art in Public Places series is open to previous artists as well as new talent.