A total of $150,000 in funds was made available through the New York State Council of Arts.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Arts has announced 64 grants were awarded to support community-based arts and culture programs in Fulton, Montgomery, and Saratoga County. A total of $150,000 in funds was made available through the New York State Council of Arts.

“After receiving such a record number of applications, it is exciting to know 50,000 community

members, 5,400 youth, and 2,700 artists will participate in these grant-funded events, which is

almost double the engagement compared to 2022,” said Mae Hailu, Saratoga Arts Grants Coordinator.

“This shows just how important direct artist funding is, particularly in this region,” says Louise

Kerr, Saratoga Arts Executive Director. “Our vibrant arts and culture community is growing and

Saratoga Arts will continue work towards increasing funding in 2024, as our mission is to help all

of these creative and worthy projects receive support in the future.”

On April 22, Saratoga Arts is hosting its annual Community Arts Celebration from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The public can attend the free event and learn about the funded projects in their community. Please register in advance by April 17th online at saratoga-arts.org/events or over the phone by calling 518-584-4132.