SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Each year, an independent panel of jurors selects 20 artists who live in one of the 11 counties of the Capital Region with an exhibition opportunity to sell and promote their work at Saratoga Arts’ 320 Broadway Gallery. The panel had over 100 applications to choose from this year.

Saratoga Arts would like to “heartily congratulate those who were chosen,” a spokesperson for the organization said in an emailed statement.

Winners:

(Photos provided by Saratoga Arts)

This year’s panel of jurors are:

Carrie Haddad, president and owner of Carrie Haddad Gallery in Hudson

Belinda Colon, executive director of Spring Street Gallery and Independent Curator in Saratoga Springs

Kate Wilkins, director of development at The Hyde Museum in Glens Falls

Don and Judy McCormack, founders of the Jazz Institute and Endowed Visiting Artist Scholars at Skidmore College

Scott Reynolds, sculptor and Saratoga Arts juried exhibition series 2022 exhibiting artist

Saratoga Arts’ last exhibition of 2022 is its Annual Members Show. The exhibition launched on Thursday, November 17, and lasts until Jan. 7, 2023. For more information, email Christian Wechgelaer or visit the organization’s website.