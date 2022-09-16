SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County History Center at Brookside Museum (SCHC @ Brookside Museum) will be holding its 22nd annual Artisan’s Market from November 26 through December 24, and is seeking craft vendors for the event. The juried Artisan Market will be held at SCHC @ Brookside Museum, 21 Fairground Ave in Ballston Spa, N.Y.

“Many people wait for the market opening to do their holiday shopping,” said retail manager Beth Silvestri. “It’s the perfect place to find distinctive and one-of-a-kind gifts. It’s a wonderful opportunity for crafters of all kinds.”

The Artisan’s Market features only hand made, hand crafted products created by the vendor. The highly anticipated event is expecting a large crowd, and interested vendors can download applications on the museum’s website, and any further questions can be emailed to bsilvestri@brooksidemuseum.org.