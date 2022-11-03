SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Art Fair will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Saratoga Arts Center. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Saratoga Arts Center.

“Collecting Art enhances your lifestyle and supports the Artists and the Saratoga Arts Center,” said Director Sue Brown Gordon. “We are excited to exhibit at the Art Center, our patrons will enjoy the show as well as the ongoing exhibits at the Art Center.”

The art fair will aim to benefit the arts, the Saratoga Arts, and artists from all over as patrons will have the opportunity to take in all different kinds of pieces. The Saratoga Arts Center is located at 320 Broadway on Route 9 from the Northway I-87.

The show will be inside the Dee Sarno Theater of the Arts Center, and admission is a suggested donation of $2 to support scholarship funding the arts. The show is a family-friendly event.