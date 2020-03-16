Saratoga and Columbia Counties now under states of emergency

BALLSTON SPA and HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The local governments in Saratoga and Columbia counties both declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe.

Citing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Columbia County’s state of emergency goes into effect at noon on Monday and is set to expire at noon on April 15.

These circumstances constitute an imminent peril to the public health and safety requiring the adoption of special rules, regulations, procedures and restrictions as emergency measures. Statement from Matt Murell, Chairman of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors

Also on Monday, In Saratoga—where administrators resisted declaring an emergency despite early coronavirus diagnoses in the county—Preston Allen signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency.

Allen, Chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors, quoted Cuomo’s weekend directive to “flatten the curve.”

Emergency powers allow the county to adjust staffing, request additional funding, and change policies for buying goods and services. A plan for ending the state of emergency in Saratoga has not been publicized.

