Saratoga airport to get $3M for fencing upgrades

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County airport has been awarded $3,742,488 to install perimeter fencing.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced on Thursday that the Federal Aviation Administration would award $335 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 80 airports in 25 states. $300 million comes from the Airport Improvement Program, and the remaining $35 million comes from the CARES Act.

“Airport infrastructure projects funded by this $335 million in federal funding will advance safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide other economic benefits for local communities,” Chao said in a statement.

The grant award for the Saratoga County Airport’s perimeter fencing is part of those funds. Nationwide, the grants will also go toward aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, runway construction and repair, lighting, signage, and conducting studies.

In New York, other airports receiving funding are:

Plattsburgh International: $13,583,273 to reconstruct runway lighting and rehabilitate the runway

Greater Rochester International: $2,434,050 to reconstruct the airport apron

Williamson-Sodus: $138,688 to acquire snow removal equipment

Check out the full list of grants below, or head to the FAA website for an interactive map:

LATEST STORIES