BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County 4-H is hosting a Halloween Extravaganza on Sunday, October 30. The free event is open to the public.

Local 4-H clubs will be in attendance showcasing their specialties with games, demos, and trick-or-treating. Hayrides, face painting basket raffles, a petting zoo, and of course, candy will be available at the extravaganza. The Sharp Shooters club provides food for the event from tacos to hot dogs and more with all proceeds benefiting their club’s upcoming Shooting sports competitions.

The event will take place at the Saratoga County 4-H training center, 556 Middleline Road, Ballston Spa from noon until 3 p.m. Candy and basket raffle donations will be accepted until Wednesday October 26th at the CCE Saratoga County Office. For more information, please call 518-885-8995 or visit the 4-H website.