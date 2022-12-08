GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On December 17, the Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department will be escorting Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to spread holiday cheer. The escort will begin at 5 p.m., and all apparatus will have lights activated with the occasional siren or horn.

The route:

Colebrook Road to Brampton Lake around 5:10 p.m.

San Luis/San Martin/St. Croix /St. John’s around 5:20 p.m.

Rimbrave Drive/Little Oaks Terrace around 5:35 p.m.

Route 50 north from Rimbrave back toward Gansevoort for 5:45 p.m.

Putnam Road & Shelly Estates for 5:50 p.m.

Stormy Lane/Cardinal Lane/Robins Run around 6:15 p.m.

Around 6:30 p.m. – Forest Drive/Blackbird Lane onto Stump St. to Catherine St., Leonard Street onto AKO or RD to Circle Drive, First St./Second St./Third St./Fourth St. and returning on Kobor Road.

The escort will also head to Cochran Drive and Schuyler Heights Drive, the North end of Brownville Road before returning to the station.

On December 18, families can have breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 8 – 11 a.m. at 1870 Schuylerville Rd. There will be eggs to order, pancakes, french toast, bacon, sausage, home fries, biscuits and gravy, toast, juice, and coffee. The price is $12 for adults, $11 for First Responders and Military, $10 for seniors, and $8 for kids ages 6 to 12. Kids under the age of 6 are free.