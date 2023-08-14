SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sackatoga Stable announced they will be hosting a “Saratoga Send-Off” event in memory of champion racehorse Funny Cide. The event will be held at Siro’s Restaurant on August 16 at 6 p.m.

Funny Cide, winner of the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, passed away on July 16. Nicknamed “The Gutsy Gelding”, the thoroughbred used to run at Sackatoga Stable before retiring to Kentucky Horse Park in 2008.

The event will feature a tribute video, a display of Funny Cide’s trophies, live music by Blue Hand Luke, and a panel discussion, including commentary by Sackatoga Stable operating manager and Funny Cide owner Jack Knowlton, trainer Barclay Tagg, assistant trainer Robin Smullen and Hall of Fame jockey José Santos. The panel will be emceed by retired race caller Tom Durkin, who called both of Funny Cide’s iconic 2003 victories.

“Funny Cide was really the people’s horse,” said Jack Knowlton. “We know his loss is felt by

many and we wanted to give his fans a chance to celebrate his life with us. We are grateful

to everyone that is helping to make this event a reality and look forward to a night that will

do his legacy justice.”

The event will also offer Stewart Shop’s newly returned ice cream flavor “Funny Cide Pride”, which will soon be available at Stewart’s locations in Saratoga County for a limited time. All proceeds from the evening will be donated to Kentucky Horse Park toward their effort of commissioning a commemorative statue in honor of Funny Cide.

Siro’s Restaurant is located at 168 Lincoln Avenue in Saratoga. You can buy tickets to Funny Cide’s send-off event by visiting Eventbrite’s website.