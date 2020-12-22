Running for Glens Falls arts district program

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Up and running for the arts! That’s the goal of one Ballston Lake resident who is taking a on a new challenge every week to make a difference.

Chris Ristau normally goes for a weekly run, but once the pandemic hit, he found himself lacing up to race for the arts. “If you can get up off the couch, great. If you can give, even better. If you can do both, that’s amazing. It really is three parts.”

The musician and runner has taken on the streets every sunday for the close to nine months, raising money for the arts district of Glens Falls. It originally started as 13 miles for 13 organizations, but at the end of 13 weeks, he decided to keep running and put it on his own website.

“It’s hard to ask for money any time, right? So to see people turning out in support—whether it’s just to bring awareness or it’s to donate in this time—is really heartwarming,” Ristau says. “It’s amazing to see that kind of support come out, especially given that a lot of people don’t have a lot to give these days.”

Because many art organizations have taken a hit, the initiative aims to support them through troubled times. “I’m gonna go until I feel as if everything is kind of back to normal,” Ristau said. “Until everyone has their doors back open, I’ll be running.”