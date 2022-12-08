BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday night at about 6:20 p.m., the Ballston Lake and Burnt Hills Fire Departments were sent to a car crash on State Route 50. Burnt Hills’ fire chief arrived first and reported a two-car crash with injuries.

Neither driver was stuck in their car, the chief said. Ballston Lake Emergency Squad was sent to the scene and provided all necessary patient care.

One vehicle involved was a hybrid, so firefighters used the National Fire Prevention Association’s Alternative Vehicle Response guide to identify the correct components to isolate energy and make the car safe to tow. At the same time, other firefighters managed traffic flow to keep the scene safe.

The Ballston Lake Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Croteau and Son’s Servicenter and AAA Northway. The scene was cleared by about 7:35 p.m.