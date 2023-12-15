MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has proposed a new roundabout in Milton. The rotary would be at the intersection of Route 29, Rowland Street, and Petrified Sea Gardens Road.

Currently, the intersection features a four-way traffic light. NYSDOT said the roundabout would enhance safety and reduce congestion at the intersection.

“Crashes at roundabouts tend to be less severe because they typically occur at slower speeds,” said NYSDOT. “Roundabouts eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals. They also contribute to aesthetically pleasing landscapes.”

According to the project files, the project stemmed from a Highway Safety Investigation of the intersection. An analysis showed a crash rate higher than the statewide average for similar intersections.

During a three-year crash study between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2019, there were a total of 30 crashes with 25 at the intersection. The crash rate was about 1.5 crashes per million entering vehicles, when the average for this type of intersection is .56 crashes per million entering vehicles, said the study.

Pompa Bros. Inc. Stone Quarry, which is located near the intersection off of Petrified Sea Gardens Road, expressed their concern about the project on Facebook. The company said the plans do not take into account the blind hill heading east on Route 29 just before the traffic light.

“It will heavily impact our plant truck traffic exiting to Petrified Gardens Road and our Quarry Traffic in/out of Petrified Gardens Road,” said Pompa Bros.

According to NYSDOT, if the project moves forward, construction is expected to start in the summer of 2024 and finish in the winter of 2024 or 2025. The project would cost $3 million with federal and state funding.

NYSDOT is hosting a public hearing on Monday, December 18 at the Town of Milton Community Center at 310 Northline Road. Department engineers will be there from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to answer questions about the project and the formal public hearing will beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, December 19 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.