BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the suspects arrested in connection to stolen rims at Cole’s Collision on North Greenbush Road in August pled guilty to the charge of criminal mischief in the second degree. Donald J. Koenig, 43, of Round Lake, will be sentenced on February 22, 2024.

Koenig and his co-defendant Jamye Laque of Ballston Spa allegedly smashed the vinyl fence at Cole’s Collision and stole around $1,100 worth of rims. The damage to the fence was estimated at around $2,800.

The two were linked with prior thefts from the Cole’s Collision in Wilton. Police say Koenig reportedly scrapped several vehicles and other items believed to be stolen.