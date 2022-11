Round Lake firefighter with Acorn after rescuing the cat from a tree (Photo: Firefighter Shepard and Schmitz)

ROUND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Round Lake firefighters were dispatched to rescue a cat from a tree on November 29. Firefighters were able to retrieve a cat that had been missing in the area, from the tree.

