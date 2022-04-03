ROUND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Round Lake Fire Department responded to a brush fire Saturday between Plum Poppy South and Sand Spurry Road in Luther’s Forest. They were also called to an open burn later in the day, in Country Knolls.

Photos courtesy Round Lake Fire Department.

Both fires were controlled in a timely manner, and there has been no damage reported to homes or nearby structures. The cause of the brush fire has not yet been determined.

Fire officials reminded residents that New York State’s burn ban is in effect until May 14. According to the DEC, open burning debris is the number one cause of spring wildfires in New York State. As temperatures begin to warm, debris from last fall dries out and can cause wildfires that spread easily.

The Round Lake Fire Department urges you to refrain from open burning during the burn ban period. Also, please be careful when discarding ashes or smoking materials.