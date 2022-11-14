BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa Rotary Club will have 600 Christmas trees for sale this year in its tree lot at the Curtis Lumber on Route 67 in Ballston Spa, starting Friday, November 25. The number of trees available marks a return to normal after a 2021 season in which the club had significantly fewer trees than normal, due to a nationwide Christmas tree shortage.

The tree sale is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Ballston Spa Rotary Club. Proceeds from the event are used to support local efforts to address hunger among Ballston Spa Central School District students, provide international assistance to refugees, and support other local nonprofits, according to a spokesperson for the Rotary.

“We are thrilled to have an adequate supply of trees again,” said Rotary Club President William Mather Jr. “We know a lot of families have a tradition of supporting community organizations by buying their holiday tree from Rotary, and the sales are vital to what we do to support community organizations.”

Mather expressed special thanks to Rotarians Pete Champagne and Doug Ford for their extensive work to secure this year’s supply of trees, despite weather-related shortages and high prices.

The trees for sale this year will be a breed called Fralsam, a hybrid between Fraser Fir and Balsam trees. Prices will vary with tree size, starting at $80. The tree lot will be open daily until December 23 or until all the trees are sold. The lot opens at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends.