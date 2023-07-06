SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Construction has been finished on a project to improve safety along Roosevelt Drive in Saratoga Spa State Park. A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday to celebrate the opening of new pedestrian and bike paths, a plaza, and improved stormwater runoff.

Officials said it will improve pedestrian safety and make it easier for people to explore the park.

“Saratoga Spa Park is a gem,” Erik Kulleseid, Commissioner of NYS Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, said. “It’s a jewel in our crown. It is one of our flagship parks, and it’s unlike any other.”

The project cost about $4 million. The state covered about $3 million. The rest came from a federal grant.