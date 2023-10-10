SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Halloween event is coming to Saratoga Springs. Rock & Oddities Con is set for October 28 and October 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Saratoga Springs City Center.
This event is being offered by Jennifer “Gem” Lynn Rhodes, who is also the creator of the Mind Body Soul Expo. Rock & Oddities Con combines rock and heavy metal bands with the spooky and paranormal.
The event features 11 bands, vendors with oddities and curiosities, a haunted maze, a Witches Den, a fire eater, a paranormal experience with investigators from the Travel and Discovery channels, tattoo artists, food, beer, and more.
Band lineup
- Suicide Puppets
- Anaka
- Alloy Reign
- The Hard Luck Souls
- Psychomanteum
- The Tradition
- Brick By Brick
- Black Belt Jones
- Old North End
- Lock 9
- Altar Ov Nex
Attendees are welcome to wear costumes. You can buy tickets to Rock & Oddities Con on the Eventbrite website.