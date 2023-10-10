SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Halloween event is coming to Saratoga Springs. Rock & Oddities Con is set for October 28 and October 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

This event is being offered by Jennifer “Gem” Lynn Rhodes, who is also the creator of the Mind Body Soul Expo. Rock & Oddities Con combines rock and heavy metal bands with the spooky and paranormal.

The event features 11 bands, vendors with oddities and curiosities, a haunted maze, a Witches Den, a fire eater, a paranormal experience with investigators from the Travel and Discovery channels, tattoo artists, food, beer, and more.

Band lineup

Suicide Puppets

Anaka

Alloy Reign

The Hard Luck Souls

Psychomanteum

The Tradition

Brick By Brick

Black Belt Jones

Old North End

Lock 9

Altar Ov Nex

Attendees are welcome to wear costumes. You can buy tickets to Rock & Oddities Con on the Eventbrite website.