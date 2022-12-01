SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Victorian Streetwalk is set to take place in downtown Saratoga Springs starting 6 p.m. Thursday until 3 p.m. on Sunday. This is the Streetwalk’s 36th year.

The Streetwalk includes the annual tree lighting ceremony and visits from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. American Idol’s Madison Vandenburg is set to appear as the event’s musical headliner.

The following road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect on December 1 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the Streetwalk:

Broadway between Lake Avenue and Spring Street

Division Street between Broadway and Woodlawn Avenue

Church Street between Broadway and Woodlawn Avenue

Lake Avenue between Broadway and Maple Avenue

The Victorian Streetwalk will be taking place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday.