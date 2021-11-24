Road closures for Christopher Dailey Turkey Trot in Saratoga Springs

Saratoga County

by: Sara Rizzo

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department will be closing some roads to traffic during the Christopher Dailey Turkey Trot 5K Race on Thanksgiving, November 25. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. by the Saratoga Springs City Center.

Road closures:

  • Broadway, from the Arterial to Division Street, will be closed to traffic from about 8:15 a.m. through 8:40 a.m.
  • North Broadway, between the Arterial and Greenfield Avenue, will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. through around 11 a.m.
  • North Broadway, from Greenfield Avenue to Skidmore Campus, will be closed from about 8:30 a.m. through 10 a.m.

No traffic will be allowed to cross North Broadway while runners are on the course. More information about the race can be found on the Christopher Dailey Foundation website.

