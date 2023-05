CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Riverview Road between Van Vranken Road and Vischer Ferry Road will be closed to traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. The road will be closed to replace a cross-road culvert.

Detours will be available for motorists. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes via Crescent Road at the East end of Van Vranken Road, and Riverview Road and Vischer Ferry Road on the West end.