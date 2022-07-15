CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park officials said Riverview Road between Boyack Road and Male Drive will be closed to traffic on Tuesday, July 19 from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Crews will be replacing a large cross-road culvert.

Officials said the road will be closed after rush hour in the morning and reopen before afternoon rush hour. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes via Crescent Road at the North end of Boyack Road, and Van Vranken to Crescent Road.

The Clifton Park Highway Department asks that drivers use caution while in the area. For several hours throughout the day, the road will be impassable.